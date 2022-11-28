 To be a mother in real and a sizzling diva on reel is no longer a paradox, actresses show that marriage and childbirth don’t sound the death knell for one’s career : The Tribune India

To be a mother in real and a sizzling diva on reel is no longer a paradox, actresses show that marriage and childbirth don’t sound the death knell for one’s career

To be a mother in real and a sizzling diva on reel is no longer a paradox, actresses show that marriage and childbirth don’t sound the death knell for one’s career

Alia Bhatt



Mona

WHEN Bollywood’s ace actor Alia Bhatt embraced motherhood, she had her priorities clear. She worked through the pregnancy – promoting Darlings and Brahmastra, and filmed action sequences in her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Now parents to a little girl, the new mom and dad Ranbir Kapoor have decided to divide time between work and home. They both agree on one thing— motherhood and work do go hand-in-hand.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

In fact, the Raazi actor also launched an apparel label Ed-A-Mamma that specialises in maternity and child wear. Alia is using her 73M-strong Insta base for promoting films and her brand. She has two releases due in the coming year— Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Tom Harper directed Heart of Stone.

Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie

The time when heroes kept their wives and children away from the public eye or when heroines bid goodbye to work post marriage and motherhood is long gone. Now, acting and parenting happily co-exist.

Mother to 10-year-old-daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a comeback and how. Playing a double role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, she has won her fans all over again. PS’ second outing is due for a 2023 release.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

National Award winning actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja became mother to Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20 and charted her journey pregnancy, motherhood and being back to work on her social media pages. “It is a constant state of exhaustion, but at the same time, bliss and excitement,” she says in one of the videos titled Working Mom Life, Using the hashtag “#keepitrealwithSonam”. Another picture of hers getting makeup done while breastfeeding her baby gives a glimpse into her new life. Sonam’s next release is Blind, which is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

Neha Dhupia

There is nothing new about working mothers getting back to work post maternity leave. So is the case in the Hindi film industry these days. From flaunting their baby bumps on the ramp to getting back on the sets, the actresses have struck a fine balance between the personal and professional spheres.

Actor Neha Dhupia took a conscious call to keep working through the pregnancy. Through her first pregnancy, she did podcasts and other non-fiction television shows. Through her second, she continued shooting for Behzad Khambata’s film A Thursday up until her third trimester. “Bridging the gap between real and reel life thank you @behzu... for giving me all the support and believing in us this ones for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger,” she posted along with a picture of the shoot.

The Queen of Pollywood, Neeru Bajwa, shot for Channo Kamli Yaar Di in which she played a pregnant, deserted wife. Reportedly she gave birth to her first daughter just after the film was wrapped up. After giving birth to twins in 2020, she has continued her run on screen with Paani Ch Madhaani, Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi, Shava Ni Girdhari Lal, Kokka in 2021 and Beautiful Billo, Maa Da Ladla and Laung Laachi 2 in 2022. She will be seen in an actioner next, called Snowman.

Ansuhka Sharma

Ansuhka Sharma embraced motherhood in January 2021 giving birth to Vamika. The actor-producer has two projects lined up – Qala, which she is producing, and Chakda ‘Xpress in which she is playing legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami.

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is mother to three; Black Widow Scarlett Johansson has two children, Bond girl Halle Berry also has two children. Hollywood is supportive of its superwomen who can balance both the worlds.

What’s heartening is that male actors too are doing their bit in balancing their personal and professional lives. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022 and they have continued to work and tend to Malti through their travels, endorsements gigs and shoots. Priyanka would be seen in what’s touted as one of the most expensive series— Citadel.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

2
Haryana

Haryana Panchayat polls results: BJP, AAP, INLD candidates win on several zila parishad seats

3
Punjab

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

4
Nation

Over 60 cops escort Dalit groom on horseback in UP's Sambhal; contribute Rs 11,000 'wedding gift' to couple

5
World

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

6
Nation

BJP staring at defeat, Congress nowhere in picture: Kejriwal in Gujarat

7
Nation

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

8
Entertainment

Sunny Deol shares heartwarming video, special message on son Karan's birthday, 'you will succeed in life because you take no shortcuts'

9
Punjab

Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

10
Punjab

Three children run over by train in Kiratpur Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Top News

5,000 ‘fake’ pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...

BBC journalist reporting protests against Covid lockdowns in China arrested, beaten by police

BBC journalist reporting protests against Covid lockdowns in China arrested, beaten by police

For votes, UPA govt went soft on terror: PM Modi in Gujarat

Gujarat elections 2022: For votes, UPA govt went soft on terror, says PM Modi

No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt

No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt

'Govt can access personal data of Indian citizens under exce...

Amritsar: Peddler held with heroin, guns ‘delivered via drone’

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...


Cities

View All

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

Fulfil promises made to farmers, Morcha leaders urge Centre

Big gaps in road dividers hinder smooth flow of traffic

'Payment to cane growers within month of purchase'

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs farmers

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs Bathinda farmers

Sec-22 connecting passages in poor shape; MC plans ~2.28-crore rebuild

Sector-22 connecting passages in poor shape; Chandigarh MC plans Rs 2.28-crore rebuild

BJP draws blank in Panchkula zila parishad poll

Leopard scare at Zirakpur village

Five from Chandigarh Tricity win Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Two carjacking gangs on the prowl in Mohali

As winter sets in, air deteriorates in NCR

As winter sets in, air deteriorates in NCR

AAP 'political startup', BJP wants to create 'mature narrative': Puri

Sisodia takes on BJP over waste management

Housekeeping service at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell sparks row

Court raps cops over delay in giving Jamia violence file to counsel

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: 3 more agents held in vehicle fitness certificates scam

JDA rejects applications of 252 illegal colonies, proposes registration of FIRs

Film theatre at Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, set for upgrade

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

30-year-old ends life in Ludhiana after refused money for drugs

Speeding truck tries to overtake, rams into SUV on flyover at Sherpur Chowk

Encroachments continue unabated in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies, officials in slumber

Ludhiana Civic body turns blind eye to illegal commercial buildings

Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Nabha jail inmates caught with six phones, drugs

Soon, prepaid power meters at Punjab govt offices

Man held with 5K banned pills

15 more hospitals, labs empanelled with varsity