To be a mother in real and a sizzling diva on reel is no longer a paradox, actresses show that marriage and childbirth don’t sound the death knell for one’s career

Mona

WHEN Bollywood’s ace actor Alia Bhatt embraced motherhood, she had her priorities clear. She worked through the pregnancy – promoting Darlings and Brahmastra, and filmed action sequences in her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Now parents to a little girl, the new mom and dad Ranbir Kapoor have decided to divide time between work and home. They both agree on one thing— motherhood and work do go hand-in-hand.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

In fact, the Raazi actor also launched an apparel label Ed-A-Mamma that specialises in maternity and child wear. Alia is using her 73M-strong Insta base for promoting films and her brand. She has two releases due in the coming year— Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Tom Harper directed Heart of Stone.

Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie

The time when heroes kept their wives and children away from the public eye or when heroines bid goodbye to work post marriage and motherhood is long gone. Now, acting and parenting happily co-exist.

Mother to 10-year-old-daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a comeback and how. Playing a double role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, she has won her fans all over again. PS’ second outing is due for a 2023 release.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

National Award winning actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja became mother to Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20 and charted her journey pregnancy, motherhood and being back to work on her social media pages. “It is a constant state of exhaustion, but at the same time, bliss and excitement,” she says in one of the videos titled Working Mom Life, Using the hashtag “#keepitrealwithSonam”. Another picture of hers getting makeup done while breastfeeding her baby gives a glimpse into her new life. Sonam’s next release is Blind, which is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

Neha Dhupia

There is nothing new about working mothers getting back to work post maternity leave. So is the case in the Hindi film industry these days. From flaunting their baby bumps on the ramp to getting back on the sets, the actresses have struck a fine balance between the personal and professional spheres.

Actor Neha Dhupia took a conscious call to keep working through the pregnancy. Through her first pregnancy, she did podcasts and other non-fiction television shows. Through her second, she continued shooting for Behzad Khambata’s film A Thursday up until her third trimester. “Bridging the gap between real and reel life thank you @behzu... for giving me all the support and believing in us this ones for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger,” she posted along with a picture of the shoot.

The Queen of Pollywood, Neeru Bajwa, shot for Channo Kamli Yaar Di in which she played a pregnant, deserted wife. Reportedly she gave birth to her first daughter just after the film was wrapped up. After giving birth to twins in 2020, she has continued her run on screen with Paani Ch Madhaani, Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi, Shava Ni Girdhari Lal, Kokka in 2021 and Beautiful Billo, Maa Da Ladla and Laung Laachi 2 in 2022. She will be seen in an actioner next, called Snowman.

Ansuhka Sharma

Ansuhka Sharma embraced motherhood in January 2021 giving birth to Vamika. The actor-producer has two projects lined up – Qala, which she is producing, and Chakda ‘Xpress in which she is playing legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami.

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is mother to three; Black Widow Scarlett Johansson has two children, Bond girl Halle Berry also has two children. Hollywood is supportive of its superwomen who can balance both the worlds.

What’s heartening is that male actors too are doing their bit in balancing their personal and professional lives. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022 and they have continued to work and tend to Malti through their travels, endorsements gigs and shoots. Priyanka would be seen in what’s touted as one of the most expensive series— Citadel.