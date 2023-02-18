Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Monalisa roped in for Bekaboo

Depicting the ultimate war between good and evil, Colors’ upcoming fantasy revenge drama, Bekaboo captures the journey of a pari and rakshas.
Delving into the two separate worlds of fairies (pari) and demons (rakshas), the show will star Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh, and Monalisa in the lead roles and actors Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi in pivotal roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.
Shalin says, “I want to thank my viewers for the overwhelming amount of love they’ve showered on me during my stint in Bigg Boss 16. I’m grateful to have Ekta Kapoor offer me a lead role in Bekaboo just before my exit from the house. Exploring the fantasy revenge drama genre is a first for me. I will be seen essaying the role of a rakshas, who is about to discover the secrets of his lineage.”
