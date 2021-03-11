Tom Cruise talks about ‘life-changing’ role in Top Gun

Hollywood star Tom Cruise says landing the role of Navy pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in Top Gun was ‘life-changing’. The Hollywood star had always dreamt of being either a pilot or an actor while growing up, and he could combine both in the film.

The 59-year-old actor said: “All I ever wanted to be was a pilot or an actor, so Top Gun was a huge moment in so many respects, including my passion for aviation. It was life-changing for me. I got to actually fly in an F-14 jet, which was a dream come true, and play a character like Maverick.” For the latest movie in the blockbuster series, Top Gun: Maverick, he got to do more plane stunts than ever before. Cruise said, “The P-51 Mustang you see in the movie is actually my plane, so I got to pilot in those sequences. I also got to be in the jet fighter a lot more this time, which was thrilling. It was something I had been looking up to.”

The sequel to the 1986 action-drama comes with an epic soundtrack by Oscar winner Lady GaGa in Hold My Hand. On how the pop megastar came to record the song, he said: “I had seen one of Lady GaGa’s shows in Las Vegas and been amazed, so I called her to ask if she could help us. She sent the song over and it was perfect. It really is the heartbeat of the score.” — IANS