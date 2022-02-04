Tom Holland weighs in on Oscar noms for Spidey

With speculation rife over whether spectacular box-office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home will be duplicated in the nominations for the Oscars, Tom Holland was careful while answering a question on the subject on the sidelines of a promotion for his upcoming action adventure film Uncharted. “It would be a huge honour for it to be nominated for an Oscar,” Holland said. The nominations are slated to be announced on February 8.

He added, “But I think I can speak on behalf of everyone at Marvel and Sony and particularly Jon Watts, the fan reaction that we’ve received — the love and support — is enough.” —IANS