Neelanjana Ray crowned winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

After a grand season judged by musicians Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan and Himesh Reshammiya, Zee TV’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa culminated with a bang. The grand finale took place on Sunday (March 6) and Neelanjana Ray was crowned the winner. Along with the winner’s trophy, Neelanjana took home a cheque worth Rs 10-lakh as a cash prize.

Giving tough competition to Neelanjana were Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma, who was announced as the first and second runners-up and were awarded Rs 5-lakh and Rs 3- lakhs, respectively.

Says Neelanjana, “This is such a surreal moment for me, and I really can’t believe that this incredible journey has come to an end. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been such an enriching experience. There is a lot that I have had the opportunity to learn from our judges, the mentors and the grand jury members, who have been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout our journey. Of course, I will miss the extensive training and rehearsal sessions that we regularly had. But, most of all, I will cherish all those priceless moments that I spent with my fellow contestants.”