Shikha Singh on her physical health affecting her mental peace

Actress Shikha Singh has been a part of popular shows like Phulwa, Sasural Simar Ka, and Kumkum Bhagya. The actress was last seen in Naagin 6, but due to her health, she was forced to take a break. She is currently on bed-rest and has shared how her physical condition is taking a toll on her mental health.
She said, “It has been a tough phase since the past two months because I have been in bed. I developed a skin allergy and was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition, due to which the doctor put me on medication. But within a couple of days, I started getting a lot of acid reflux. I am unable to eat anything except ‘khichdi’ or light food. I feel helpless because doctors can’t figure out much yet. Earlier I did not want to post all this, but when you live in a big city and feel lonely at home, you want people to reach out to you.”
