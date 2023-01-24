Actor Sheezan Khan's sister FalaqNaaz hospitalised

Sheezan Khan has been refused bail in the Tunisha Sharma death case. Amidst the legal controversy, the Khan family has been hit with another major crisis as Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz is admitted to the hospital.

Sheezan’s mother Kehkeshan Faizi confirmed the details on social media handle, where she posted a photo of Falaq Naaz from the hospital and also a long note about the legal hassles her family has been undergoing due to the Tunisha Sharma case. In the note she wrote in Hindi and it translates to, “I can’t understand why my family is being punished and for what crime? My son Sheezan has spent the past one month in jail, despite there being no evidence against him.”

She continued, “My daughter Falaq has been admitted to the hospital. Sheezan’s younger brother is an autistic kid, who is also unwell. Can’t a mother love someone else’s kid the same way she loves her own…Is that a crime or is it illegal? Was it a crime or illegal for Falaq to love Tunisha as her own younger sister? Or was it a crime or illegal for Sheezan and Tunisha to give space to their relationship or to break-up with each other?”