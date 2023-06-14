Trailer for Highway Love, featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj, unveiled

Amazon miniTV unveiled the trailer of its romance drama Highway Love. Featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj in the lead, the series is a wholesome blend of love, heartbreak, emotions, and a long highway journey. Revolving around a recently heartbroken yet confident, feisty Inaya and an awkward and reserved Dhun Dhun, Highway Love will take the audience on a colourful and heartwarming trip on June 16.

Talking about the story, Ritvik says, “A good rom-com is always bound to bring a smile to everyone’s face. Gayatri and I have previously worked together at Ishq Express. Highway Love clearly depicts the concept of today’s love, which has changed. Priorities, vulnerability, emotions, and the way we express everything have changed. With this series, we want the audience to relate to Inaya and Dhun Dhun and maybe recall their highway love.”

“The concept of highway love is quite relatable; many of us would have come across an individual who would have been a complete stranger but then grown into an extremely close companion. Inaya and Dhun Dhun are also the same, meeting each other out of nowhere and starting a beautiful journey together. Being quite opposite from each other, they both complete the missing pieces of the puzzle in each other’s lives,” says Gayatri.

Highway Love will premiere on June 16.