Trailer of Mumbai Diaries 2 out

Medical drama Mumbai Diaries is coming back with a new brand season. The second season will see a return of its ensemble cast, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi. Joining them will be new cast members, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ridhi Dogra.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the trailer for the upcoming season, which will unfold with the doctors, trainees and staff of Bombay General Hospital dealing with the aftermath of the terror attacks and their personal struggles that follow, juxtaposing it against the devastation brought by the Mumbai floods.

The trailer promises a thrilling season that raises the stakes with a devastating deluge that threatens to submerge the city of Mumbai. The staff at Bombay General Hospital once again needs to put aside their personal issues; some of which threaten to destroy them, their relationships and their very futures, to help a city survive. They will have to come to terms with past demons and present circumstances to try and stay afloat, and do what they do best - save lives.

