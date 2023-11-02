Travis Barker shares name, due date of baby boy with Kourtney Kardashian

ANI

American musician Travis Barker opened up about his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s pregnancy, revealing his son’s name and due date while appearing on an episode of the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast.

When asked if there will be another Transplants album, a band Barker joined in 2002, the legendary drummer confessed that they were almost going to do a benefit concert but an important event got in the way.

“There’s a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due,” Barker said, seemingly confirming the rumours that his baby will be named Rocky.

“Rocky Thirteen Barker,” host Toby Morse said as the drummer repeated, “Rocky Thirteen Barker.” “Such a hard name, man,” Morse told the musician.

“That’s such a great name,” added Morse, who went on to ask when the baby is due.

“Halloween,” Barker shared.

“C’mon dude,” Morse said. “You couldn’t have planned that any better.” “I know. It’s either Halloween or like, the first week of November,” Barker noted.

Kardashian Barker, 44, is already mom to daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, plus sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, 19, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

