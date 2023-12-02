Truly a star!: Ranveer Singh honoured at Red Sea International Film Festival, thanks Johnny Depp in speech

PTI

Actor Ranveer Singh was honoured for his contribution to cinema at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. He thanked ‘master of transformation’, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, in his acceptance speech. Ranveer was one of the three recipients of this year’s Honorary Yusr Awards at the Jeddah-based film gala, which opened on Thursday. Hollywood actor Diane Kruger and Saudi actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan were the other two personalities to be honoured with the award.

Hollywood star Sharon Stone presented Ranveer with the honour. In his speech, he expressed his admiration for Depp, who was also present at the opening ceremony.

“I’m going off-script for a moment here. Wow, one of my screen idols is in the house. Ladies and gentlemen, Mr Johnny Depp. My good sir, I have followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. What an honour to be receiving this award in your presence. Thank you for everything you have unknowingly taught me about the craft, sir. Master of transformation, versatility… I am inspired by you,” the star said.

Other Indian cinema personalities who will attend the festival included filmmaker Karan Johar, and actresses Katrina Kaif and Frieda Pinto.

According to the festival’s website, Yusr Awards recognise both emerging and established voices across the formats of fiction, documentary and animation. The Red Sea International Film Festival will conclude on December 9.

