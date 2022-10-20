Trupti Mishra on being a part of Season 2 of Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein

Trupti Mishra is currently seen as Suman in Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein Season 2. She says, “I think if we do everything from our heart then the show will definitely be a hit. I hope just like Season 1, this season too is a hit. We give our 100 per cent to the show.”

Talking about her character, she says, “Suman is a very helpful person. She always supports the truth.”

Talking about how she connects with the role, Trupti adds, “Both Trupti and Suman are bubbly. I don’t take a stand for myself but Suman takes a stand for herself as well as for others. Trupti wants to be honest just like Suman is and be a trustworthy person.”