‘Tu Zakhm Hai’, a unique love story of a captor and his hostage

Set against the backdrop of high society and the Delhi crime world, MX Player has announced the launch of its thrilling new long format series Tu Zakhm Hai. This pacy story highlights the life of Viraj Trehan (Gashmeer Mahajani) – a hawala king who runs his illegal operations with an iron fist while hiding behind the facade of a real estate mogul. They say opposites attract but nobody would’ve imagined the fiercely independent and strong Kavya Grewal (Donal Bisht), cross paths with the prince of white crime - Viraj Trehan, changing life as they knew it. Circumstances lead Viraj to hold Kavya hostage as a special guest - caged in his dark embrace while love finds mysterious ways to bloom in this otherwise hopeless situation.

Talking about his character Gashmeer Mahajani said, “This is such an exciting phase in my career, I truly consider myself fortunate to be able to dabble in the world of TV and now on OTT with Tu Zakhm Hai. Playing Viraj was like being on an emotional rollercoaster, he might be considered a white-collar criminal, but he has so many shades - angry, dominant, loyal, he’s been the most challenging character I’ve ever played.”