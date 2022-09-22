Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo collaborate for the first time!

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo, with fans anticipating an interesting collaboration between the two artistes. This will be the first time ever that Tulsi and Arjun, both known for their individual styles, are collaborating on a track.

While Tulsi Kumar, among the most successful music artistes of her generation, dropped an image in a shimmery outfit and sky-high heels three days ago, Kanungo was among those who responded to the post.

Recently, Kanungo had posted an image in a crown and faux fur coat on social media and fans couldn’t help but notice how Tulsi reacted to the post.