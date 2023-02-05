Back in India, Coke Studio Bharat is set to showcase authentic music from various parts of the country Aksha Pardasany, who has been a part of Jamtara and Kathmandu Connection, talks about her journ

Gurnaaz Kaur

It’s time to make way for some of the finest folk and fusion music, as Coke Studio is back in India with Coke Studio Bharat. And this time, the music platform is clear it wants to showcase the unique sounds of India that will unite fans.

With over 50 artistes and musicians like Amira Gill, Achint, Aditya Gadhvi, Arijit Datta, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Ashima Mahajan, Armaan Malik, Bombay Brass, and many others, the season will also put the spotlight on regional Indian instruments like Algozha, Chimta, Duff, Sarod, Sarangi, Tumbi and Rabaab.

This season of Coke Studio is being curated by award-winning musician Ankur Tewari. He says, “This new season has stories from different regions of India and artistes who tell those stories in the most honest way. We’ve used rhythms and ideas that people around the world will understand and identify with. Our folk traditions and culture should be spread among youngsters.”

There will be around eight to ten songs in the first season that will be celebrating the roots of India.