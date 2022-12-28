 Some gaffes, some smashing hits and some damp-squib remixes; but the year, overall, sang a happy tune : The Tribune India

Looking back 2022

Some gaffes, some smashing hits and some damp-squib remixes; but the year, overall, sang a happy tune

Some gaffes, some smashing hits and some damp-squib remixes; but the year, overall, sang a happy tune

Coka 2.0 from Liger



Mona

Life is like a beautiful melody, only the lyrics are messed up...wrote Danish author Hans Christian Andersen. The line sums up the music scene we witnessed in the year fleeting by!

Beshram Rang from Pathaan

As much as Kesariya was loved, social media went on overdrive with memes calling out lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya for his Hinglish expression love storiyan in otherwise a pure Hindi song. The meme fest made it the most-searched song of the year. It occupied the top slot on Spotify!

Doobey from Gehraiyaan

Any publicity is good publicity and Beshram Rang proved it. A similar meme fest, this time the point of contention being a saffron bikini, led to a national debate; but the song continues to grab views.

Going places

That Indian music is loved globally is an established fact. Naatu Naatu — the Telugu song from blockbuster RRR has made it to the 95th Academy Awards ‘original song’ shortlist. This is the third major international nomination for Naatu Naatu after Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award. The song is composed by MM Keeravaani, penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj and is picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

That said, film music still remains the best bet in our country, and as like previous years, 2022 came with its set of remixes...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Pasoori the phenomenon

Debuting on February 7, the Shae Gill and Ali Sethi’s Coke Studio number, Pasoori, crossed boundaries to amass a massive 465,762,310 views (at the time of writing). Immense popularity that it garnered booked it a spot on in Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel in August. It became the strong totem of music unites as Indian and Pakistani cricket fans danced on its beats outside Melbourne Cricket Stadium.

Even though most films received a lukewarm response on BO, film music continued its hit run. If Kesariya from Brahmastra was the most streamed song in Hindi, Naach Punjaban from Jug Jug Jeeyo, the title song of Bhool Bhulaiya, Jehda Nasha from An Action Hero, Doobey from Gehraiyaan, Fitoor from Shamshera, Galliyan Returns form Ek Villain Returns, Aafat from Liger won much love.

Regional flavours

Shubh’s No Love, AP Dhillon’ Summer High and Excuses topped the charts in Punjabi music. Diljit Dosanjh’s album Drive Thru did pretty well too. Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Pushpa - The Rise came towards the end of 2021 but topped most music charts in 2022. It was the most streamed song in Telugu on Amazon music. With 227mn views, Haryanvi song Gypsy was a reels' favourite! .

Manike magic

Manike Mage Hithe, a Sinhala-language song by Yohani, Satheeshan Rathnayaka and Chamath Sangeeth, crossed borders and became a smashing hit. It was replicated in different languages—Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Kokborok and Gujarati, and not just Indian but also in international languages such as Portuguese, German, Spanish, Somali and English by different artistes. Bollywood had to have its share of the pie. So Manike, sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Yohani, Surya Ragunnathan, Mellow D was incorporated in the movie, Thank God.

Remixed flavours

Remixes retained their premium spot in 2022. While some versions were embraced by older generation and new alike, most remixes came under fire for doing disservice to the original versions. Neha Kakkar’s O Sajna earned the ire of music lovers. Falguni Pathak was open and vehement in her criticism of the song. Neha and Falguni warred over remixed Maine Payal Hai Chankayi through interviews and social media posts. Sukh-E’s single Coka-Single got a makeover as Coka 2.0 in Liger that marked the debut for Telugu actor Deverakonda in Hindi cinema. Towards the end of the year, we saw Urmila Matondkar’s hit Rangeela Re coming back as Yai Re, which was sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Iulia Vantur. Yai Re failed to recreate the magic of the original.

International hits

Globally, As It Was by Harry Styles, Heat Waves by Glass Animals and STAY by Justin Bieber were lauded by one and all. Swifties were all in awe as Taylor Swift’s Midnights became the highest selling album of 2022 within a week of its release in October. Looks like 2023 is in for some fierce competition...

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

2
J & K

4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu

3
Himachal

Adani group turns to Himachal Govt to end cement plant crisis

4
Trending

Video of Sheezan Khan accompanying man carrying Tunisha Sharma to hospital goes viral

5
Punjab

NRIs upset as Punjab govt spending their funds on 'milni' events

6
Amritsar

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

7
Nation

Noida woman brutally drags domestic help out of elevator, video goes viral

8
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

9
Nation

PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'

10
Punjab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

Don't Miss

View All
Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

40,000 winged guests at Harike
Punjab

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend
Himachal

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend

Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Top News

7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore

7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore

Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...

Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup

Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup

Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu

4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu

7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...

Government likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources

India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources

Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...

PM Modi’s mother admitted to hospital, stable

PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'

Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother


Cities

View All

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Looking Back 2022: Amritsar district sportspersons prove their mettle in national, international events

Nagar kirtan taken out from Akal Takht to mark Guru Gobind Singh's parkash purab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Get vehicle location tracking device, panic button installed by January 31: UT administration to public service vehicles

Get vehicle location tracking device, panic button installed by January 31: UT administration to public service vehicles

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

PGI, Panjab University among 9 put on notice for flouting waste management norms

Covid readiness assessed at Chandigarh hospitals during mock drill

Mock Drill: Chetan Singh Jouramajra takes stock of Mohali’s Covid readiness

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: HC

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: Delhi High Court

Cold weather conditions abate in North India; intense chill to return in early January

Industries using unapproved fuels, including coal, to be shut down from January 1 in Delhi-NCR

Noida woman brutally drags domestic help out of elevator, video goes viral

BJP picks Rekha Gupta for Delhi mayoral election

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

High-tension power wires too close for comfort near Pathankot Chowk

NRIs upset as Punjab govt spending their funds on 'milni' events

Cane procurement, payment reviewed

March held to seek relief for Latifpura demolition-hit

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Khanna

Bomb scare at Hyatt Regency Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate raids milk plant, offices of liquor contractor Channi Bajaj

Hold F&CC meeting at earliest: Councillors

Man who contested as Independent candidate from Patiala Assembly constituency dies by suicide, blames cops for abetting act

Man who contested as independent candidate from Patiala Assembly Constituency dies by suicide, blames cops for abetting act

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Leadership initiative: Patiala student dons roles of DC, SSP for a day

2 schools in Patiala fined for charging excess fee

Punjabi University, Patiala to complete study on farm stir