 Turkish shows and films, as well as their adaptations have made a huge impact on audiences. So what makes these so fascinating? We find out : The Tribune India

Turkish shows and films, as well as their adaptations have made a huge impact on audiences. So what makes these so fascinating? We find out

Turkish shows and films, as well as their adaptations have made a huge impact on audiences. So what makes these so fascinating? We find out

10 days of a good man



Sheetal

The recent Turkish film on Netflix, 10 Days of a Good Man, has caught the fancy of many avid watchers in India as well as across the globe. And its part two, 10 Days of a Bad Man, will release on August 18 and is currently in post-production stage.

Not just that, MX Player, You Tube and Zee 5 also have a separate section for Turkish shows and films. From the times when Turkish shows dubbed in Hindi were aired on television channels like Zindagi to popular actors working in Indian adaptations, we find out what makes them popular.

The gift

It’s not the availability of OTT platforms or free time during the lockdown that account for the popularity of Turkish shows. Youngsters were earlier hooked to them on YouTube, when these were dubbed or streamed with subtitles. But with Zindagi channel and its first two successful shows from Turkiye, The Girl Named Feriha (Adini Feriha Koydum) and Fatmagul (Fatmagül’ün Suçu Ne?), it seeped into the drawing rooms in India. Which is why just a year after its telecast, Fatmagul was adapted into a Hindi television show titled Kya Qusoor Hai Amla Ka?

Shahmaran

Actress Pankhuri Awasthy Rode, who played the titular character of Amla in the show, shares, “Just like South Korean shows, the best thing about Turkish dramas is that they are finite. They are subtle with no over-the-top dramatic scenes, unlike Indian shows. In fact, when we shot the adaptations, particular attention was given that they were as close as possible to the original. In a way, the only difference between Amla and Fatmagul was geographical; the places were apart but the story, emotions, family values, everything was the same.”

Love 101

Fatmagul was particularly a hit in Arab countries and South Asian subcontinent in countries like Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal. In fact, in 2021 it was adapted into a Spanish show, Alba. It’s also because Turkiye is the confluence of Muslim and European cultures. The subjects are relatable too, besides feel good dramas like Fatmagul and Feriha are about social issues like discrimination, class divide and corruption.

Expansion of genres

According to TRT World, export of these dramas generates a business of approximately $500 million per year. And the government of Turkiye is hoping that these figures will increase to $1billion by 2023. Available in many genres, Dizi is what these dramas are called in their language.

While Zee network had realised the potential of Turkish shows best, it is global platforms like Netflix that pushed them into North American and Western European markets.

Binbir Gece and Dirilis: Ertugrul are two original Turkish shows in different genres, these are very popular by the name 1001 Nights and Resurrection: Ertugrul, respectively, amongst non-Turkish audiences. While the former is a soap opera loosely based on Middle-Eastern folk tales, the latter is a five-season historical fiction series, followed by a sequel, Rise of Empires: Ottoman. The second season of Ottoman was dropped in 2002 with six episodes.

Resurrection effect

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, praised Turkish show Resurrection and even requested the channel to translate it into Urdu for the public. Author, Abhinav Pandya even compared Dirilis: Ertugrul’s success in India to that of the Israeli drama Fauda, saying, “Just as Fauda fandom signals the shift of India’s influencers towards a more militant and exclusionary nationalism, the Ertugrul craze is a signpost written for the alienation of many of India’s 180 million Muslims from that dominant political culture and their search for solidarity elsewhere.” It was because of this reason that Resurrection was a craze in Jammu and Kashmir, especially among the Muslims.

Remake time

Owing to its craze worldwide, Binbir Gece was adapted into a Hindi show, Katha Ankahee, and was launched on Sony Television on December 5, 2022. Actors Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan essayed the lead roles in the show.

Adnan Khan shares, “I did not watch the original show just to be more authentic. Even others did the same. But, at the same time, the moment it was offered to me, I was impressed. Due to a tight schedule of shooting, I do not get the time to explore more Turkish dramas but they are on my wish-list.”

In fact, after the audience lapped up Katha Ankahee, another Turkish adaptation has been ordered by the channel. It is titled Mere Apne, which is a remake of Bride of Istanbul (2017-2019). Actor Jay Bhanushali and Bigg Boss-fame Tina Datta are playing the lead roles in this show.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Strong tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India as 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Hindukush region in Afghanistan

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

3
Punjab

Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

4
Punjab Crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De'

80K cops, still Amritpal Singh fled: HC raps Punjab as Bhagwant Mann pats own govt

5
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

6
Amritsar

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

7
Chandigarh

Mohali's Airport Road fully opened for traffic, protesters evicted from Sohana Chowk

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh hid in gurdwara, fled on bike

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh, 4 others spent 45 mins at granthi’s house

10
Punjab

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched
Trending

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Top News

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...

9 dead as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

11 die as 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, Afghanistan

Supreme Court agrees to constitute special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts in gang-rape case

Supreme Court agrees to constitute special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts in gang-rape case

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Nara...

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget for 2023-24 in Delhi Assembly

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget in Delhi Assembly

The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800...

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs as objectionable posters against PM Modi come up; 6 arrested


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Protesters removed from Sohana chowk

Amritpal Singh's supporters removed from Sohana chowk in Mohali

5 years on, govt blind to 200m potholed stretch in Zirakpur

Round II: Only 11 of 52 liquor vends auctioned off

Holiday in Chandigarh tomorrow

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs as objectionable posters against PM Modi come up; 6 arrested

Delhi govt to present budget on Wednesday as MHA gives nod; Kejriwal alleges Centre stalled it to satisfy ego

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia says cooperated in probe, CBI opposes his bail plea

Cops nab 6 gangsters for extortion, intimidation

Cops nab 6 gangsters for extortion, intimidation

Women must exercise voting right: Karamjit

DCC ex-chief joins AAP

DC suspends official for indiscipline

2 women among 3 POs booked on court orders

One-fourth of central smart city funds remain unspent

One-fourth of central smart city funds remain unspent

Congress councillors protest against govt, MC officials

Civic body's Budget meeting on March 24

Cops form special team to keep tabs on 'troublemakers'

Man booked for sexually exploiting stepdaughter

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC ‘oblivious’ to concerns

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC 'oblivious' to concerns

Implement Safe School Vahan policy strictly, principals told

Students stop MLA’s vehicle, raise demands

Varsity holds lecture on constructive research