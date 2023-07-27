Tushar Kawale joins Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka cast

The story of Sony Entertainment Television’s Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka unfolds within the dynamic environment of a newsroom, and the turbulent relationship of Reyansh Lamba and Aradhana Sahni will now see a fresh twist with the entry of Aradhana’s ex-boyfriend, Mayank.

Tushar Kawale joins the cast as Mayank, an entitled lover who refuses to take ‘no’ for an answer. His desire was to settle down with Aradhana in Canada, but she enraged him by declining his proposal.

Speaking about essaying this character, Tushar says, “I am so excited about starring in a show that the audience has come to love in such a short span. When I first heard about this role and the way Mayank’s story unfolds, I was immensely grateful for the opportunity to bring alive a character with shades of grey who also has an inability to accept failure or rejection. Portraying the range of emotions he experiences is a challenge that I have taken upon myself, and this track will create an engaging drama that will leave the viewers at the edge of their seats.”

