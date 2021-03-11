TusharDalvi talks about the importance of staying focused

In the show Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi, Sai Nagari Shirdi is getting industrialised, which opens the doors to progress and changes in the lifestyle of people. Everyone is shifting from agriculture to a nine-five job pattern, which no doubt brings prosperity, but at the same time causes imbalance in personal lives. As people have started moving towards a more modern lifestyle, a number of desires have ignited in their minds, which distract them from the real objective.

Tushar Dalvi, who essays the role of Sai Baba, shares, “A person should never forget his life’s objective and goals. It is pretty obvious that life is full of new desires and distractions, which divert your focus. Always remember, whenever something attracts you, and you start lying for it, just ask yourself if you are the one in control of your desires or vice-versa.”