Armaan Malik wins his second MTV Europe Music Award

ANI

Prince of pop Armaan Malik has once again made history by winning the 2022 MTV Europe Music Award for ‘Best India Act’ for his English single You. This is the second time that Armaan has won the prestigious award. His debut single Control won him the MTV EMA in the same category in 2020. The awards’ ceremony was held on November 13 at Düsseldorf, Germany.

Armaan says, “I’m humbled and overjoyed to win my second EMA! You is a very special record for me and for it to receive a nod at such a prestigious global platform is extremely heartening. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans and well-wishers who voted for me. The amount of love and support I have received all over the world is truly unprecedented and fills me with gratitude. This one’s for them, my family and my country!”

Taylor Swift wins four awards

Pop icon Taylor Swift bagged four out of the six awards she was nominated for, the most at the ceremony this year. She won in the categories of ‘best artist’, ‘best video’, ‘best pop’ and ‘best long-form video’ for All Too Well (Taylor’s version). Swift has bagged numerous awards at the EMA’s in the past decade. However, she hasn’t appeared at the award ceremony for long. Her last memorable performance at the event was at the closing of the 2012 ceremony, when she put on a spectacle with her circus-themed performance of hit number We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

Among the other winners were rapper and Anaconda hitmaker Nicki Minaj, who took the awards in the ‘best hip-hop’ and ‘best song’ categories. British vocalist Harry Styles also grabbed an award in the ‘best live’ category.

Notably, three Ukrainian activists, Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina, were awarded the MTV EMA Generation Change Award. They were recognised for their work amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.