MX Player drops the trailer for Tu Zakhm Hai Season 2

After receiving a positive response to season one of Tu Zakhm Hai, MX Player is all set to delve further into the series. The series features the twisted love story of captor Viraj Trehan (Gashmeer Mahajani) and his hostage Kavya Grewal (Donal Bisht). Directed by Aniruddha Rajederkar and Noel Smith, the nine-episode series will be released on MX Player on March 23, 2023.
Gashmeer said, “Tu Zakhm Hai 2 will certainly be a treat for Viraj and Kavya admirers, as their chemistry will leave fans awestruck. Moreover, the audience will witness an unexplored side of Viraj. Without divulging much, I would say that expect the unexpected and don’t forget to tune into MX Player on March 23.”
