U-Turn on its way

ZEE5 has released the trailer of its latest direct to digital film U-Turn. Helmed by Arif Khan, U-Turn is a supernatural thriller that revolves around motorists who take a U-turn illegally and don’t realise that one such turn can change the course of life. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapooor’s — Balaji Telefilms Limited, the film features an ensemble cast — Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Rajesh Sharma, Aashim Gulati, Shreedhar Dubey, Sahil Takhi, Apoorva Suman, among others. The movie will premiere on April 28.

The film chronicles the journey of Radhika, essayed by Alaya, a dedicated intern working for a local newspaper. She is investigating multiple accidents that occur at a particular flyover. She derives a conclusion that motorists taking a U-turn are the route cause for this. Taking it upon herself, she starts dealing with motorists personally and addresses this issue. However, her investigation takes a dark turn when one of the U-turn riders is found dead and she becomes the prime suspect.

Sub-inspector Arjun Sinha, played by Priyanshu Painyuli, is assigned the task of solving the case. While in custody, police uncovers a more sinister connection. All those who have taken the U-turn have ended up dead, and there is strong evidence linking Radhika to these deaths. However, multiple supernatural occurrences entangle them into a dark web of secrets. Will inspector Sinha be able to solve this case or will Radhika succeed in putting the missing pieces of the puzzle together?

Parvez Sheikh and Radhika Anand’s screenplay builds up the mystery and Anubhav Bansal’s cinematography makes it a gripping watch. With an under-lined message on road safety, this thriller will keep one engaged.