Udit Narayan's family on the Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma is ready to take the audience on a comical-cum-musical rollercoaster today at 9:30 pm, as he will host the ‘Narayan Family’. The veteran singer Udit Narayan, his wife Deepa Narayan, talented singer and host Aditya Narayan, along with his wife Shweta Agarwal, graced the Kapil Sharma Show. The Narayan family would be having a gala time with the amusing antics of Kapil’s atrangi mohalla.

Udit will be seen recalling his strugge days and spill the beans on his love life: “I met Deepa at a regional music director’s place where I was rehearsing. It was somewhere around 1979. She heard my voice then and she was ready to invest her money if Udit sings the song, as she was making an album. Also, back in those days I was living as a paying guest with 7-8 boys in a room, so Deepa offered me a room in her building, but I denied it as I was scared that I might get too comfortable. But she always stood by me and believed in me.”