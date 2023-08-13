Ulka Gupta, Manish Khanna join Dhruv Tara cast

Sony SAB’s romance drama, Dhruv Tara: Samay Sadi Se Pare, features Ishaan Dhawan as Dhruv and Riya Sharma as Tara. In the upcoming episodes, actor Manish Khanna is set to play the role of Vikramjit, while Ulka Gupta will be seen portraying the role of Shyam Mohini.

Manish Khanna

Ulka says, “For me, stepping into Shyam Mohini’s shoes in Dhruv Tara is an amazing chance. My character Shyam Mohini’s carefree essence and a dash of arrogance will paint a fresh stroke on the show’s canvas.”

Manish Khanna, who will take up the role of Vikramjit, says, “Being a part of Dhruv Tara as Vikramjit is truly remarkable. Vikramjit, the ruler of Vikramgarh, is determined to conquer Vallabhgarh with Senapati’s aid. His intentions introduce a new layer of intrigue to the tale. Hold tight for an exhilarating escapade filled with power play, concealed truths, and turns that’ll leave you at the edge of your seat.”