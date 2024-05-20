Uma Thurman shines on the red carpet

ANI

Uma Thurman, renowned for her captivating performances and timeless beauty, graced the red carpet at the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her latest film, Oh Canada. The star, currently acclaimed for her role in the series Suspicion, once again showcased her impeccable style and enduring charm. For this significant event, Thurman chose an elegant outfit by the British fashion house, Burberry.

She wore a stunning duchesse silk satin gown in ivory, exuding sophistication and grace. The gown’s clean lines and luxurious fabric highlighted Thurman’s statuesque figure, emphasising her natural elegance. Thurman’s ensemble was further enhanced by an exaggerated trench coat, a signature Burberry piece, adding a touch of drama and modernity.

This oversised trench showcased Burberry’s ability to blend classic style with contemporary fashion seamlessly. Thurman’s presence at Cannes, amidst her recent achievements in television, has garnered significant attention. Her portrayal of a mother searching for her missing son in Suspicion has been critically acclaimed, reinforcing her status as a versatile and compelling actor.

