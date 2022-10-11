Umar Riaz, Helly Shah come together for music video ‘Tu Jo Mila’

Baba Beats has announced the launch music video Tu Jo Mila, which features Bigg Boss 15 sensation Umar Riaz and television’s top bahu Helly Shah. Tu Joh Mila is a romantic number. The story revolves around a boy who proposes a girl, as a child, by giving her a rose. The girl preserves that rose as they grow up!

Umar Riaz says, “I met Helly on the sets; she is easy-going and we had a great time shooting.” Helly Shah adds: “This video is about two friends who fall in love during childhood; we’ve shown their journey. I’m sure people will love it. I feel it’s a very dreamy, but real kind of feeling.”

This track has been directed by Vinnil Markan. It has been composed and sung by Romy, while the lyrics are by Sufi Khan.