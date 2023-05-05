Unexpected turn in 'Dhruv Tara: SamaySadi Se Pare'

Sony SAB’s show Dhruv Tara: Samay Sadi Se Pare has brought to light a unique love story about two individuals, Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tarapriya (Riya Sharma), who belonged to two different eras. This week, the journey of Dhruv and Tara takes an unexpected turn.

Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv, said, “I am thrilled that Dhruv has finally reached the 17th century, and it’s an exciting phase for me as an artiste to explore new dimensions of my character. As Dhruv reaches the 17th century, he is thrown into a new challenge that will turn his life upside down, as the stakes are higher than ever before.”

“It’s a life-threatening situation, and the viewers are in for a rollercoaster ride. I think Dhruv has taken a bold and heart-touching decision to go to the 17th century with Tara, driven purely by his love for her and his sense of duty as a doctor. It will be an exhilarating journey, and I hope the viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed filming it,” he added.