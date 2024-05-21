IANS

Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman unveiled the teaser of his upcoming documentary feature titled Headhunting to Beatboxing at the Bharat Pavilion during the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The documentary has been directed by Rohit Gupta.

It has been produced by AR Rahman, and explores the journey of rhythm and sound, tracing the evolution of music across cultures, tribes and generations. Rahman shared, “Music has this transformative power to change society and to connect, bring relevance to existence. Headhunting to Beatboxing is a celebration of this universal rhythm that unites humanity in its diverse expressions. We look forward to the start of its film festival journey and what better place than Cannes, which celebrates cinema, to make the first announcement on the film.”

