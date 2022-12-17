Up close and personal with Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who has made her debut in on the digital platform with her show Moving In With Malaika talks about her insecurities and how she deals with them.

In a candid conversation with her dear friend, Norah Fatehi, Malaika says, “I’m a human at the end of the day. There are days when I sit and I’m like sh** man, that job could’ve been mine. It happens all the time and there are things that can make and break anyone. Somebody else out there is younger, prettier, probably more talented as well. You’ve to deal with those kind of insecurities every day of your life.”