Actress Chahatt Khanna recently slammed Urfi Javed’s fashion sense, while calling it ‘cheap’. She posted photos of Urfi dressed in a yellow dupatta and wrote, “Who wears this? And on what streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and the media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It’s easy to buy this cheap publicity… This is obnoxious. God bless you with some wisdom.”