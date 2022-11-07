Urfi Javed to participate in MTV Splitsvilla X4

Bigg Boss OTT-fame Urfi Javed will now be seen as a contestant in MTV Splitsvilla X4. Although eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT in the first week, she is better known for her unique, sometimes controversial, fashion sense. She pays no heed to trolls and continue to dress as she deems fit. In a way, her growing popularity has earned her a place among contestants of MTV Splitsvilla X4, which is a dating reality show.

Urfi was previously dating Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat. The couple had a bitter break up, but are now friends. Urfi has no qualms in sharing details about her dating phase or former relationship, as she enters the new phase to find a partner through MTV upcoming reality show. Talking about the dating reality show, Urfi says, “I have always been fond of the show. Being a hopelessly romantic person, I am excited to be part of this show.” After Rannvijay bid adieu to the show, Splitsvilla X4 will now be hosted by Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani along with Sunny Leone.