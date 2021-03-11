Urmila Matondkar roped in as judge for DID Super Moms

After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms, Zee TV is all set to launch the third edition of its popular non-fiction show – DID Super Moms. In a latest update, Bollywood diva Urmila Matondkar will be seen judging the show alongside Remo D’souza, giving an exciting chance to all the super moms to showcase their talent on this platform. Urmila, with her effortless grace and dazzling charisma in several cult songs ranging from Tanha Tanha to Chhamma Chhamma and Kambakht Ishq, has won several hearts over the years.

Urmila shares, “I am coming back to a reality show on a Hindi GEC after 15 years and I am extremely excited about this new journey with DID Super Moms. I am really happy being a part of this show, as it gives opportunities to women who are looking forward to following their passion and achieving their dreams in the world of dance. For me, this show is a beautiful way of celebrating womanhood and that’s why it’s special. I am looking forward to judging this show alongside Remo D’souza and witnessing some wonderful performances.”