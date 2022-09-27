Varsha Bumra from Haryana wins 'DID Super Moms Season 3'

After a successful run of three months, Zee TV’s DID Super Moms Season 3 finally came to an end with much grandeur on September 25, 2022. The final episode saw a host of special guests like Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Govinda, who entertained the audiences along with the judges Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar.

While the top six contestants impressed audiences with their exhilarating performances, it was Varsha Bumra of Haryana who took home the trophy. Acing every challenge and giving a tough competition to her were finalists Sadhana Mishra and Sadika Mishra, who were announced as the first and second runner-up after public voting.

On winning the title, Varsha Bumra says, “This is honestly a dream come true for me. I am immensely grateful to my mentor Vartika Jha and judges, who have constantly supported and helped me scale my potential as a dancer. I must say that the competition was really tough, and I have learnt a lot from each of my fellow contestants. As I end this memorable journey, I am truly going to treasure the friendships that I have made, the knowledge that I have gained, and will miss all the rehearsals, fun and masti.”