Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into his Sunday Funday

With Team India’s World Cup match against South Africa, Sunday turned out to be indeed special for cricket lovers. Varun Dhawan also made sure to enjoy the thrilling match and that too by gorging on a burger.
Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a few pictures of him flaunting his ripped abs. Interestingly, he is seen eating a burger while flexing his muscles.
“Sunday= cheat meals. A lot of hardwork went into earning this burger. Match dekho burger khaoo,” he captioned the post.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case
Says probe into Khalistan terrorist’s murder ‘tainted’
World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's 49th ton, India's 8th win
Virat equals Sachin’s ODI record | Team’s winning streak con...
On Bastar poll eve, memories of deadliest Naxal attack linger
Decade after Jhiram Ghati massacre, kin await answers