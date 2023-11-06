Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into his Sunday Funday

ANI

With Team India’s World Cup match against South Africa, Sunday turned out to be indeed special for cricket lovers. Varun Dhawan also made sure to enjoy the thrilling match and that too by gorging on a burger.

Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a few pictures of him flaunting his ripped abs. Interestingly, he is seen eating a burger while flexing his muscles.

“Sunday= cheat meals. A lot of hardwork went into earning this burger. Match dekho burger khaoo,” he captioned the post.

