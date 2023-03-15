 Varun Kasturia joins the cast of ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ : The Tribune India

Zee TV’s fiction show Main Hoon Aparajita focuses on the journey of Aparajita after her ex-husband, Akshay (Manav Gohil), finds love outside of the marriage. Viewers recently witnessed the entry of a new character, Arjun, played by Varun Kasturia, who is Mohini’s daughter’s (Nia) best friend.

Varun shared, “This is my first television show and I am so thrilled to join it. It has experienced actors like Manav Gohil sir, Shweta Tiwari and Shweta Gulati ma’am. Sharing the screen space with them is in itself an achievement for me. Previously, I have been part of a few web series and a couple of advertisements, but this one is really special for me. I received a very warm welcome from the cast of the show. In fact, when Manav sir watched my first scene on air, he called to congratulate and appreciated my work, which made me very happy. My character, Arjun, is very different from what I have played in the past and I hope the audience will love this new addition to the Main Hoon Aparajita family.” 

