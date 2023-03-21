On World Poetry Day, here's a look at celebs who convey their deepest thoughts through beautiful poems online

Mona

Poets have for long called Bollywood home, filled the industry with love ditties, songs of separation, love for the nation, loss, longing and more. Gulzar, Irshad Kamil, Javed Akhtar, Kaifi Azmi, Prasoon Joshi and Sahir Ludhianvi have given us beautiful lines that have become part of iconic songs. Not just lyricists, actors too are as fond of poetry. This World Poetry Day, we talks of actors who dabble in verses.

An actor and singer par excellence, Ayushmann Khurrana has a way with words too. ‘Tum ho zindagi ke khush rang yaad rakhne mein maahir/ Par afsos tumhara main hee hoon. Bahut se aayenge jaayenge Sahir/ Par Imroz tumhara main hee hoon’, Ayushmann posted just a few weeks back on Instagram, as he often does for his fans.

Master class

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan follows in the footsteps of his poet-father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who penned the famous Madhushala. His blogs are full of lines that reflect life in its true essence. ‘Guzar jayega, Guzar jayega/ Mushkil bohot hai, Magar wakt hi toh hai/ Guzar jayega, Guzar jayega. Zinda rehne ka ye jo jazba hai/ Phir ubhar aayega...’ Is one of his rather popular lines.

Debuting as MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi made a great first impression in Gully Boy. His rapper avatar aside, he writes often, and has a page solely dedicated to them. ‘Jaane vo hausla kahan rakh diya,Jo Sapno ke saath Mufat aya tha? Dekho shayad Duniyadaari ke/ Drawer mein kahi dabb gya hoga...’ He posts of hope and dreams.

Multifaceted actor Piyush Mishra, who recently came with his life story Tumhari Aukat Kya Hai, has penned quite a few poems too. He sings his creations in his musical project Ballimaaraan. Badi Lambi Kahani Hai Yaar, Sharam Kar Lo are some of his other poems.

In black & white

Interestingly, some of the actors have published their works as well. Jism 2 actor Arunoday Singh, who often writes on his Insta handle @sufisoul has a poetry collection titled Unsung, which has been published by Penguin. The book is divided into several themes, including the self, the elements, breaking and healing, the search for divinity, and the light and darkness of the spirit. His lines are penned in beautiful calligraphy on social media. Actor-writer Swanand Kirkire’s poems are published by Rajkamal Prakashan under the title Aapkamaaiee. Hindi cinema’s tragedy queen Meena Kumari wrote poems under the pen name of Naaz.

Poetry has played a significant role in shaping the life of actress Taranjit Kaur. “During childhood, I was exposed to poetry as both my grandparents were poets, and our home was full of collections. When I got older and established myself as an actor, I found a platform in poetry to share my voice. As an actor, one gets limited scope but as a poet you can reach out to so many more. Through my poems, I want to be the voice of change in society. My very first creation I Am Not A Virgin bagged five million views, and my latest Happy Being Me is winning more love. It so overwhelming when a woman from Kashmir reaches out to me to say that she relates to my poems, or someone from Germany opens up on how my poem on abuse gave her strength to speak up,” she says.

Many other stars, including Shweta Tripathi, Sushmita Sen, Kalki Koechlin and Manav Kaul, have also expressed their feelings in verses.

(With inputs by Yathesht Pratiraj)