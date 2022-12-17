Veteran actress Veena Kapoor’s death rumours make her lodge an FIR

Few days back it was reported that Veena Kapoor had died. It was alleged that Veena’s son murdered her over a property dispute.
Now, Veena has come forward to issue a statement that she is hale and hearty. She also filed an FIR at a Mumbai police station against the misreporting about her death and rumour mongers behind it. Veena’s son was also left in shock when he heard the rumours. Talking about lodging an FIR, Veena says, “If we don’t complain now then the same thing will be repeated later with others. The mental torture that’s happening with repeated calls, day and night, even while shooting ruins the mood. I’m also unable to focus on work.” — TMS
