Veteran cinematographer Peter Pereira passes away

Veteran cinematographer and special effects provider Peter Pereira passed away on January 10. He was 93. Peter Pereira was popularly known for films such as Mr India, Sheshnaag, Ajooba, Border and Aa Gale Lag Jaa, to name a few. Confirming the sad demise of the cinematographer, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and penned a tribute to him. Abhishek wrote, “Our industry lost a legend today. #PeterPereira was a pioneer in Cinematography in our films. One of the greatest! I remember him fondly from the sets of my father’s films that I visited as a child. Kind, loving, dignified and brilliant. Rest in Peace, sir.” In no time, Twitterati took to the comments’ section and paid condolences. TMS
