Veteran documentarian Julia Reichert passes away at 76

Veteran documentarian Julia Reichert, who won an Oscar in 2020 for her feature American Factory, passed away at the age of 76 due to cancer.

Reichert received four Academy Award nominations and one win, two Primetime Emmys, a Director’s Guild Award and two Peabody Awards nods. Her documentaries, including the Oscar-nominated Union Maids, Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists, and The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant, addressed issues of gender, class, race, and the world economy.

Reichert, who was born and reared in Bordentown Township, New Jersey, graduated from Antioch College in 1970 and published her debut documentary, "Growing Up Female," in 1971. She spent 28 years teaching film production at Wright State University.