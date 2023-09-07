Vicky Kaushal talks about how he fell in love with Katrina Kaif

Be A Man, Yaar! aims to take the toxic out of masculinity by fostering honest, and authentic conversations about what it truly means to be a boy, a man, and ultimately, a human being.

The series features renowned faces of the Indian media and entertainment industry as guests, like Karan Johar, Nakuul Mehta, Naseeruddin Shah, Vicky Kaushal, Zakir Khan, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar, Sushant Divgikar, Vishnu and Govind Kaushal.

The first episode features the beeba munda Vicky Kaushal who opens up about the ‘inferiority complexes’ and vulnerabilities that he faced in his life.

From sharing his emotional fanboy moment with Hrithik Roshan to revealing how his dad, Sham Kaushal, shaped him into a strong individual, Vicky takes the audience through various ups and downs of his life. Vicky also talks about mental health, and reveals “I have felt anxious, I have felt extremely sad and broken.”

During the conversation, the host Nikhil Taneja also pops the question that has been on every #Vickat fans’ minds - how did Vicky make a move on the powerhouse icon of Indian cinema, who’s got more experience, success, and desirability on her side. Responding to this, a flushed Vicky responded, “I had trouble coming to terms with that reality. Those factors were never the reason why I fell in love with Katrina. When I came to know the human side of her, I fell in love with her. ”

