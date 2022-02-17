Vidhi Pandya is back on small screen with the show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. She talks it

You are making a comeback on television after a gap. How do you feel?

It feels amazing, especially as I got an opportunity to play such a strong and determined character as Soumya. And I am glad that I am making a comeback with a relevant story!

How did you get into the skin of the character?

Since she is a writer and holds a good command over her language, I had to go through some workshops before we started shooting, as I wanted to polish my Hindi vocabulary.

What are the similarities that you find between you and your character?

A lot! Soumya is as ambitious as I am. I strongly believe in working even after marriage and just like Soumya, I look forward to equality in a relationship. Personality wise also, Soumya is soft-spoken yet stands for what is right and I am just the same.

You are playing the role of a budding writer. Are you fond of reading and writing in your real life too?

Honestly, I am a very moody reader. But I am a big fan of Gulzar saab in real life; I enjoy reading poems whenever I get time. They are so meaningful and have so much depth that it lifts my mood. Talking about writing, I love the concept of keeping a diary and penning down my thoughts.

How is your equation with your co-star Vijayendra Kumeria?

Vijayendra Kumeria has always been fun to work with. We have known each other since last six years and have worked together for a long time. Our equation was loved by the audiences before and I hope for the same love now as well.

What was the biggest challenge you faced while essaying this role?

I am a little more impatient, so it was quite a challenge for me to maintain peace while shooting. Also, I am like an open book when it comes to my feelings – it shows on my face. So, while shooting certain intense scenes, I had to balance my expressions.

What makes this show different?

I would rather not compare it with any other show. Having said that, I feel it is quite relevant in current times.

If you have to share one message for the aspiring women of today, what would it be?

Do not quit on your dreams, irrespective of what your relationships demand. Your work is your identity. Do not allow any man or family pressure to steal that away from you. Be ambitious and determined, and keep on doing what makes you happy.