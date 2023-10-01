Vidyut Jammwal says action is about telling a story through body language

IANS

Action star Vidyut Jammwal and dancing diva Nora Fatehi are all pumped up for their upcoming film Crakk - Jeetega Toh Jiyega, as they shoot a week-long schedule in Azerbaijan. The extreme sports film, directed by Aditya Datt, is based on two brothers, who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. Vidyut shared: “I believe action is not just about performing stunts, it’s about conveying emotion through your body language. It’s about telling a story with every punch, kick, and movement. Action, to me, is an art form, and I’m passionate about mastering it.”

The film has been written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Ankit Mohan, among others. Vidyut added: “Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, isn’t just a location, it’s a character in itself, a dynamic and integral part of the narrative that ensures the film will be an unforgettable visual treat for audiences worldwide.”

