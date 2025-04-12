DT
PT
Home / Lifestyle / Vineet Raina on bagging Shirdi Wale Sai Baba

Vineet Raina on bagging Shirdi Wale Sai Baba

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring the divine essence of devotion and faith to your screens with its upcoming show, Shirdi Wale Sai Baba. Featuring the talented Vineet Raina in the iconic role of Sai Baba, the show...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:51 AM Apr 12, 2025 IST
Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring the divine essence of devotion and faith to your screens with its upcoming show, Shirdi Wale Sai Baba. Featuring the talented Vineet Raina in the iconic role of Sai Baba, the show promises to take viewers on a spiritual journey filled with heartwarming stories, profound teachings and moments of pure devotion.

Talking about the show, Vineet shares, “Playing the role of Shirdi Wale Sai Baba is truly a blessing. Sai Baba’s teachings of compassion and faith have always inspired me, and to play the part is both humbling and overwhelming. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to bring his divine presence to life on screen. It’s not just a role for me; it’s a spiritual journey.”

