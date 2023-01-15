Viraf Patell, who is known for several TV shows as well as films, talks about his decade-long acting journey

You have completed 12 years in the industry. How has the journey been for you?

Satisfying and surprising!

What are your rewards and regrets from the journey?

I won the Mr India pageant in 2005. Since then, my mother kept saying every now and then that I should not have quit merchant navy. Now, on January 5, this year at the premier of my film Kutch Express, she posed next to my poster. After 18 years of being in the business, this picture of my mom mattered a lot. Almost like a reward. No regrets!

How is the response of Kutch Express?

Overwhelmingly positive, even amongst the non-Gujarati speaking audiences. I hope word of mouth spreads, and more folks go and watch it.

You have also co-written the script , since when have you started writing?

Since a while I have had a closeted writer inside me. But the education Boman Irani shared through spiral bound during the pandemic helped me learn and contribute to script.

What are you currently writing?

I have written a cute little family drama, which I would like to direct.

Do you feel the craze of TV has gone down after the success of OTT series?

No way. Our country still has audience for television. At least till the internet reaches the last mile!

You also have role in Pathaan. How was it working with SRK?

It’s my biggest film so far and what better than to be able to do that with Shah Rukh Khan. He is inspiring to watch. Even after 30 years in the business, he is like an enthusiastic school boy on sets. He even takes a moment to make you comfortable.

The power of social media has become too much now. How do you deal with that in your real life?

It’s a new and tricky beast, this social media. It connects us to the audiences but can disconnect us from the people who need our attention. I am still learning how to strike this balance every day. Sometimes I fail, sometimes I am okay.

What’s there on your bucket list in 2023?

I want to develop a better lifestyle and write some stories that have long been lingering in my head.

What do you do in your me-time?

I watch a good film.