When Shabir Ahluwalia made a video call to Sriti during a show

It’s time to acknowledge the contribution of innumerable actors, directors, producers, creative teams and technicians who work round the clock to bring the daily primetime shows.

To do so, Zee TV will telecast Zee Rishtey Awards next weekend. During the shooting, the entire Zee Kutumb came together for this special show, but the one person who was missed the most at the awards night was actress Sriti Jha. Sriti has been a part of the Zee Rishtey Awards for the past eight years, and this is the first time she couldn’t attend the celebration.

No wonder, co-star and friend Shabir Ahluwalia got emotional and mentioned how he felt incomplete without her. To make sure Pragya attends the night at least virtually, Shabir video called her from the stage. Talking about the same, Shabir said, “I feel incomplete without my co-star Sriti today. This is the first time in eight years that I am attending Zee Rishtey Awards without her. Abhi will always be incomplete without Pragya. And to join this celebration I will try to connect with her via a video call, let’s see if she answers.”