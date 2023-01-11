Vishal Chaudary to play an important role in Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

Star Bharat is all set to enthrall its audience with an amusing show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, which will premiere on January 23.

The new show will be produced under the banner of Film Farm Productions. Vishal Chaudary has been locked to play a pivotal role in the upcoming serial.

He has appeared in many popular TV series. He will be seen playing the character of Rahul in the new show.

He says, “I am very excited and fortunate to be associated with Star Bharat’s new serial Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, where I will be portraying the character Rahul Awasthi. Rahul has a complex personality. He manages the affairs of the Shukla parivaar. He is very ambitious and self-centered. He always plans for the future, staying four steps ahead of everyone else.”

The female leads are portrayed by Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee.