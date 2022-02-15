Vrajesh Hirjee to tickle your funny bone with Sony SAB’s feel-good show Goodnight India

When you talk about Vrajesh Hirjee, funny is definitely an understatement to describe his skill! He is like that favourite topping on the cake without whom a comedy film feels incomplete. Gear up to get your funny bone tickled as the multi-talented actor is all set to grace the stage of Sony SAB’s feel-good show Goodnight India in an upcoming episode. Vrajesh will be seen talking about his life, his act, and some of his funniest onscreen moments.

Vrajesh Hirjee, on his first ever stand-up act on television, said, “I cranked it up a notch by associating with Goodnight India, and I must say it was yet another addition to that beautiful experience. I’m so grateful to the team for having me here. Though my association with Amit is relatively new, it feels like we’ve been friends forever. Moreover, I absolutely believe if the joke is on oneself, the bigger the laugh. And my life, I believe, makes for the perfect stand-up. I would urge the audience to watch the show as I know for a fact that it will always make you happy and go to sleep with a smiling face.”