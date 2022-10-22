Wagles celebrate clean, green Diwali

Staying true to their philosophy of living a conscious, happy, purposeful life, the cast of Sony SAB’S Wagle Ki Duniya celebrated Diwali on their sets with a twist.

The entire team enjoyed a green Diwali, as they planted saplings instead of lighting crackers, in an effort to keep the environment clean.

Actor Sumeet Raghavan says, “I love the festive ambience that has been created here on the sets. We at Wagle Ki Duniya have decided to celebrate Diwali by planting a sapling. A simple act like planting a small tree can have a longer-term impact on how we clean up our own mess and look after our environment.”

Adding to this, Pariva Pranati, who plays Vandana Wagle in the show, says, “Celebrating Diwali on the sets was a lot of fun and I loved the concept of planting a sapling as part of the celebration. It’s good for the environment and much more fulfilling than bursting crackers. I hope that through this initiative, we can encourage people to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner as well. Wish you all a very happy Diwali!”