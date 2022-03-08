On International Women's Day, celebs talk about gender equality for sustainable tomorrow

The theme for International Women’s Day this year is gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow. We speak to celebs about their views on gender equality, especially in the showbiz. Here’s what they have to say

Walk the chosen path

Dia Mirza

Much has been made about the priest at my wedding who happened to be a woman. I have always listened to my inner voice and done what comes naturally to me. This Women’s Day, I hope, more women will dare to walk the path that resonates with them. It is not always an easy journey but at some point, you will feel at home in your skin because you chose to live a life of integrity and reached the destinations that were meant for you.

Hansa Singh

Gender equality is must

Hansa Singh

So many women have reached the heights as their male counterparts yet the journey for women isn’t easy. A woman is made to prove her mettle again and again. Gender equality needs to happen. Changes are happening albeit slowly. But I am as hopeful as ever to see it happening soon.

Stop judging women

Anand Pandit

It is really unfortunate that so many people believe that female stars cannot open films in the big way. Would they continue to stick to such outdated notions even after the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi? It is high time that we stop judging women without first offering them the same money and opportunities that the male stars enjoy. It is time to celebrate them for bringing such richness to Indian cinema with their portrayals and their soulfulness.

Prateik Chaudhary

In sync with men

Prateik Chaudhary

It’s time to realise that we’re together on the same page. The purpose of the day isn’t to make women strong. They are already powerful. It’s all about changing how the rest of the world sees that power. I want every woman to feel happier with herself, which will increase their confidence and self-esteem, even working shoulder to shoulder with men without feeling unequal.

Ranaksh Rana

A leap for tomorrow

Ranaksh Rana

I resonate with the theme deeply as any small step taken today becomes a huge leap for tomorrow. While there is still a long way to go in different aspects, I’m happy that the conversation is active in terms of gender equality. Good talent and craft are appreciated and pay is decided on potential. Gender ideally should not even come into the conversation. If you see this industry, we have many actresses who may be more recognised than their male counterparts- just because their craft is better.

Charrul Malik

The growing path

Charrul Malik

Women are moving ahead, they’re achieving and they’re excelling, they’re dominating, they’re growing. I have never felt any gender inequality, not even 1 per cent in the industry. In fact, there are several women-oriented films and shows. And talking about money, I think they’re equal, it’s not biased at all.