Known for several TV shows, actor Jay Soni has now joined 'YehRishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. He talks about his new role & more

Tell us about your role in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai…

I am playing the character of Abhinav. He is a very warm and positive person. He deals with every situation in a very positive manner. For him, everything is very simple in life. He finds happiness in small things.

How has been the response to your entry in this longest running show on TV?

The response has been very good. I don’t think too much and like playing my role. I enjoy it, so I’m sure people who are watching me are also enjoying it.

What do you like the most about your character?

The way audience has accepted Abhinav is unbelievable. I get so many messages, as the character makes them believe that good people still exist in life. I’m very happy that I give a positive vibe to people.

What’s in store for viewers in the episodes ahead?

Keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and what you expect will never happen! You will see all the amazing twists and turns. That’s what I can say as of now.

Tell us about your off-screen equation with co-stars, Harshad and Pranali…

Off-screen equation with Harshad and Pranali is very good and professional. They are very hard working people.

How’s it working with Rajan Shahi, since you’ve been shooting with them for a while now?

It is very good to be associated with Rajan sir and the team. They are brilliant and very warm people to work with.

You are at total ease in light-hearted roles. Why is that so?

Maybe because I look like that, but I can play negative shades too. As an actor, I want to be like a chameleon who can fit into anything. I want to make every character believable.

What kind of projects do you look at as a performer?

I want to play rugged roles as well as play bad boy. I want to try every possible thing I can and push myself as an actor.

You have maintained a very lean look. What is the secret?

I don’t eat junk food. I try to eat ghar ka khana. I take care of some of the things, routine workouts and exercise, and healthy food. Also, I don’t eat anything after 7:30 pm.